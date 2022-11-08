Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota

A 71-year-old woman died in a head-on collision with semi-trailer in Cass County Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Cecelia Marlene Smith, of Cass Lake, Minnesota, died in the crash.

The crash report states a semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 64 near 28th Street Southwest in Ansel Township just before 10 a.m.

At the same time, Smith was driving her Hyundai Sonata northbound on the highway. The two vehicles crashed head on, leaving the road and entering a ditch.

The 30-year-old semi driver was not injured in the crash.

The incident is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.