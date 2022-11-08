Skip to main content
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota

Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota

The crash involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

The crash involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer.

A 71-year-old woman died in a head-on collision with semi-trailer in Cass County Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Cecelia Marlene Smith, of Cass Lake, Minnesota, died in the crash. 

The crash report states a semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 64 near 28th Street Southwest in Ansel Township just before 10 a.m.

At the same time, Smith was driving her Hyundai Sonata northbound on the highway. The two vehicles crashed head on, leaving the road and entering a ditch.

The 30-year-old semi driver was not injured in the crash.

The incident is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota

The crash involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Man sentenced to over 6 years for sexual assault of 'helpless' victim

Mainza Malambo was convicted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

IE2018_LPHERO_GROUP_LAPTOP
Sponsored Story

FREE Internet: The Best Ways to Use the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Benefit

The ACP program is making high-speed internet free to qualified individuals in Minnesota

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN News

The delay in Monday's Powerball drawing was Minnesota's fault

A winning jackpot ticket was discovered in California.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Police: 5 arrested after woman shot dead in Brooklyn Park home invasion

The suspects range in age from 16 to 24.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Scandinavian design, minimalist living inspire $1.25M Stillwater home

The natural-light filled home is inspired by Scandinavian architecture.

RushCityMural
MN News

Rush City council votes to rescind violation, allow diversity mural to stay

Public input was a main factor in the decision.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan police still looking for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca

Borca was last heard from as he Facetimed friends while walking alone in the early morning of Oct. 30.

Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 9.09.18 AM
MN Weird

Gross discovery in pizza bought from a Twin Cities Domino's

A Twin Cities resident said she's been unable to get any meaningful information from Domino's about her unpleasant experience.

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 11.15.59 AM
MN Lifestyle

Prior Lake elementary school adds 'hammock forest' for reading

The district hopes the hammock forest will be a "haven for readers everywhere."

snow
MN Weather

Winter storm watches issued in MN ahead of snow; latest on rain system

The latest forecast ahead of a busy weather week.

Yerbossynuly
MN Sports

Boxer reportedly in coma after knockout at Minneapolis' Armory

Aidos Yerbossynuly was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center following the fight.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Kansas City man killed in semi rollover crash in Minnesota

The crash happened before sunrise Monday in Baxter.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 10.42.23 AM
MN News

Bemidji man fatally struck by driver in Cass Lake

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday.

ambulance
MN News

23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

The vehicle struck an oak tree and caught fire, according to authorities.

ambulance
MN News

North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

The crash report says both drivers involved were not wearing seatbelts.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman dead, Iowa man jailed after head-on crash

The driver of the Nissan, 79-year-old Shirley Emma Friebe, of Eagle Bend, died in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in southeast Minnesota claims the life of Wisconsin woman

The crash happened just south of Kellogg, Minnesota, around noon Tuesday.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in southern Minnesota

The crash happened Wednesday just east of Blooming Prairie.

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed, 2 injured in White Bear Lake crash

The crash happened during the morning rush hour Monday.