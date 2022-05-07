Skip to main content
Woman killed in Maple Grove house fire is identified

Authorities say the 72-year-old woman had mobility issues.

A 72-year-old woman died Wednesday in a house fire in Maple Grove, authorities announced Friday. 

Mary Jo Berberick died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. 

The medical examiner ruled Berberick's death accidental, but the fire remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal and Maple Grove Police Department. 

Fire departments responded to the home at 10177 Nathan Lane North around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the city. The 911 caller reported flames in the living room and said one person was inside the home and unable to move themselves to safety due to mobility issues. 

Upon arrival, responders were unable to attempt rescue efforts due to the severity of the fire and instead began fire suppression, according to the City of Maple Grove.

