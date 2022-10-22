Skip to main content
Woman killed in Minneapolis I-35W crash identified

The 39-year-old from Crystal is the confirmed victim.

The victim of a fatal crash on I-35W in Minneapolis early Friday morning has been identified.

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that Tia Miller, 39, of Crystal, was killed in the crash that was reported shortly after 4 a.m.

Miller was a passenger in a Dodge Durango that police say was northbound approaching Johnson Street when it left the interstate and rolled, coming to a rest on the shoulder.

The 21-year-old driver was not injured in the crash. It's still not known whether either of them were wearing seatbelts, or if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash prompted the northbound interstate to be reduced to a single lane, with another driver then crashing into a MnDOT truck during the partial closure. 

That driver is currently being held for suspected impairment.

