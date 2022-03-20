Minneapolis homicide victim ID'd as 30-year-old from St. Cloud

Skip to main content
Woman killed in Minneapolis shooting ID'd as 30-year-old from St. Cloud

She died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Joe Nelson

The woman fatally shot in the Lowry Hill neighborhood of Minneapolis on Friday has been identified as a 30-year-old from St. Cloud. 

Ta-Nasha Brittanya Shurnene Austin was identified Sunday as the victim by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. She died of a gunshot wound to the chest and her death has been ruled a homicide. 

According to the report, Austin was shot at 7:37 a.m. outside a residence on the 1900 block of S Colfax Ave. in Minneapolis. She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare where she was pronounced dead Friday afternoon. 

Minneapolis police, citing preliminary information, said an argument at a gathering escalated into gunfire. No arrests have been announced. 

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

