Minneapolis homicide victim ID'd as 30-year-old from St. Cloud

The woman fatally shot in the Lowry Hill neighborhood of Minneapolis on Friday has been identified as a 30-year-old from St. Cloud.

Ta-Nasha Brittanya Shurnene Austin was identified Sunday as the victim by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. She died of a gunshot wound to the chest and her death has been ruled a homicide.

According to the report, Austin was shot at 7:37 a.m. outside a residence on the 1900 block of S Colfax Ave. in Minneapolis. She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare where she was pronounced dead Friday afternoon.

Minneapolis police, citing preliminary information, said an argument at a gathering escalated into gunfire. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.