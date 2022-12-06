Woman killed in Moorhead identified as suspect's mother

The woman found dead with "traumatic injuries" in Moorhead on Thursday is the mother of the man arrested in connection with her death.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Receia Kollie, 56, of Moorhead, died from multiple sharp force injuries following an incident at a home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South.

Arrested in Wahpeton, North Dakota, following a public appeal was her son, James Kollie Jr., 25.

Moorhead police on Monday released new images showing what Kollie Jr. was wearing on the day his mother died, as they continue to investigate her killing.

They are still looking for Receia Kollie's black 2016 Honda Pilot, Minnesota license plates HFE 185, which Kollie Jr. was thought to have left the scene in.

Anyone who saw Kollie Jr. between Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Friday, Dec. 2 are asked to call police 701 451 7660.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.