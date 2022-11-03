Woman killed in possible hit-and-run in Uptown alley

A woman found dead in an Uptown alleyway was the possible victim of a hit-and-run crash.

Minneapolis Police Department says it received a report of a dead person in an alleyway between Dupont and Emerson Avenues South south of West 25th Street at 6:25 a.m.

The woman was determined to have injuries "that may have been caused by a vehicle."

According to police, the victim was "known to sleep in the alley."

Her identity has not been released, nor have any details about any driver or vehicle involved.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.