Skip to main content
Woman killed in possible hit-and-run in Uptown alley

Woman killed in possible hit-and-run in Uptown alley

The woman was found dead in an alleyway between Dupont and Emerson Avenue South.

Google Streetview

The woman was found dead in an alleyway between Dupont and Emerson Avenue South.

A woman found dead in an Uptown alleyway was the possible victim of a hit-and-run crash.

Minneapolis Police Department says it received a report of a dead person in an alleyway between Dupont and Emerson Avenues South south of West 25th Street at 6:25 a.m.

The woman was determined to have injuries "that may have been caused by a vehicle."

According to police, the victim was "known to sleep in the alley."

Her identity has not been released, nor have any details about any driver or vehicle involved.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

2
Sponsored Story

The SCHEELS Experience

Whether looking for reliable hunting and fishing gear or new clothing and shoes, Eden Prairie SCHEELS is a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family.

radio
MN Music and Radio

What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Sept.-Oct. 2022?

KFAN topped KOOL 108 for the top spot in the latest ratings.

image
MN News

MN family mourns beloved pet they say was kicked during Amazon delivery

The incident happened last month at a home near Buffalo.

white-tailed deer
MN Lifestyle

Hunters warned: Don't put deer carcasses in recycling bin

It apparently needs to be said.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 11.24.55 AM
MN News

Woman killed in possible hit-and-run in Uptown alley

The woman was found dead in an alleyway between Dupont and Emerson Avenue South.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1

Case levels have remained idle the last three weeks, though wastewater levels are increasing.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 10.26.48 AM
MN Food & Drink

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Good news for people who "love that chicken."

312847046_174114508545859_1747322358743254072_n
MN Lifestyle

Watch: Trick-or-treater puts own Halloween candy into empty bowl at MN home

The homeowner called the child "the sweetest little girl" after she met her.

MplsPlanningCommMeeting
MN News

Planning chief hits back after pastor suggests affordable housing will bring 'more rapes'

A meeting was held to discuss a proposal for an affordable housing building near fraternities and sororities.

hrap-all-minnesota-180day_anom-7390400
MN Weather

Area of 'extreme' drought expands in Minnesota

Will the Friday-Saturday storm system bring needed rain to drought-stricken areas?

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; Minnesotan wins $1 million

A $1 million ticket was sold in Hinckley.

Pexels - wildfire smoke
MN News

Dozens of wildfires reported across MN amid continued dry conditions

The Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County was among the areas hit by fire.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Woman hits man with SUV during domestic dispute, killing him

Police say the incident happened just south of downtown Minneapolis early Saturday.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in north Minneapolis hit-and-run

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Brooklyn Center police
MN News

Pedestrian killed in Brooklyn Center hit-and-run

The suspect vehicle has been impounded, but the driver has not been located.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 7.04.37 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in Uptown was restaurant security guard

The 23-year-old was found dead late Sunday night.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Deaths of twin fetuses after woman was shot ruled a double homicide

The woman was shot in the abdomen in mid-September.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

Woman in 40s killed in Minneapolis hit-and-run

Police are looking for a dark colored sedan.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dead, woman critical after double shooting in Minneapolis apartment

The woman, in her 20s, suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries."

Flickr - HCMC Hennepin COunty Medical Center - Chad Davis
MN News

Woman shot near Nicollet Mall Target dies from injuries

The victim was shot on Aug. 10 by another woman, who has been arrested and charged.