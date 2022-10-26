Woman killed in Roseville family homicide was teen's grandmother

Skip to main content
Patricia Maslow died from 'sharp and blunt force injuries,' authorities say.

Investigators continued processing a crime scene at a home in the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. W in Roseville, Minn. more than seven hours after the alleged killing and attack on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

The woman who died during a violent incident in Roseville on Tuesday that left four other family members injured was the grandmother of the alleged killer.

Roseville Police Department confirmed that 88-year-old Patricia Frances Maslow died in the attack allegedly carried out by her 17-year-old grandson at a home in the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. W.

Authorities say that Maslow died from "sharp and blunt-force injuries," though the weapons used to inflict the injuries have not been revealed.

Two family members were seriously injured in the assault. A 55-year-old woman – the alleged suspect's mother – remains in hospital due to blunt force trauma, and his 23-year-old sister was released after treatment for head trauma.

Two more adult siblings suffered minor injuries in the attack.

The teenager was arrested after police issued a shelter-in-place alert that accidentally went to a larger area of the east metro that intended.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he has not been charged.

Police said that there had been no prior calls to the property before Tuesday, and no calls relating to the 17-year-old.

