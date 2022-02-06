SUV backs over, fatally pins woman in St. Paul

Skip to main content
The incident was captured on the "Live on Patrol" stream from Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.

A woman was killed in St. Paul Friday night after her SUV rolled on top of her in front of her home.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to a woman trapped under a car near a home on the 900 block of Euclid Street just before 8 p.m. The woman was reportedly standing behind the car when it rolled backward and hit her before rolling into a snowbank.

A neighbor called the woman’s husband to tell her the family’s vehicle was in the street, at which point the husband and neighbor rushed to her aid and attempted to use a car jack to lift the SUV off her.

Among the first responders were Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher and his colleague Pat Scott, who were streaming live on social media as part of their usual Friday night "Live on Patrol." 

In the video, Fletcher and Scott can be seen rushing to the scene where the neighbor and husband have already begun their efforts. The officers and bystanders are able to pull the woman out from under the car and begin CPR, with neighbors bringing blankets in an effort to keep the victim warm amid frigid conditions. 

"God bless you for trying," Scott said to Fletcher as they got back in their squad. 

"At some point the woman was run over. How that happened, nobody knows at this point," said Fletcher, later adding that "was a terrible, tragic ... it's hard to describe it because you don't know exactly what happened yet." 

The woman was loaded onto an ambulance and pronounced dead at the scene. 

She has been identified by SPPD as Lela M. Wright, 45, of St. Paul. 

