Woman killed in St. Paul bicycle crash remembered as devoted single mother

Fundraising is underway for memorial and funeral expenses.

Jennifer Lindstrom, pictured right. Courtesy of GoFundMe.

A woman killed in a bicycle crash in St. Paul this month is remembered as a hardworking single mother-of-two. 

Jennifer Lindstrom, 54, died at the hospital following a crash last Saturday in the Highwood Hills neighborhood, according to the St. Paul Police Department. 

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. in the area of McKnight Avenue and William  Tell Road East. Officers found Lindstrom lying on the side of the road near her bike with an apparent head injury. Officers immediately rendered aid and medics rush Lindstrom to Regions Hospital, where she later died of her injuries. 

"Jenny was a hardworking single mother who loved her babies and raised two amazing, strong, smart, beautiful, funny, kind, and generous daughters," a GoFundMe fundraiser created by a colleague of Lindstrom's daughter shares.

"Her girls and providing them with a good life were her top priority." 

St. Paul Police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe said the crash remains under investigation, however, there is no known information to suggest another vehicle was involved. 

According to the police report, Lindstrom was riding an Ancheer motorized bicycle. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

