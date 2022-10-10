Skip to main content
Woman killed in St. Paul head-on collision identified

The others involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.

Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped)

A woman who was killed in a head-on collision Friday in St. Paul has been identified.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said 64-year-old Theresa Shively, from St. Paul, died in the crash.

The St. Paul Police Department said the crash happened at about 7:10 p.m. on White Bear Ave. near Ames Ave. E.

Authorities learned that Shively was driving a Kia Forte sedan southbound on White Bear Ave. when she was in a collision with a Ford 350 pickup truck that was heading northbound.

The driver and the two passengers inside the pickup truck were taken to the hospital for precaution and to treat some minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

