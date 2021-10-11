October 11, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Woman killed in St. Paul mass shooting identified as 27-year-old

Those who knew her said she was a vet tech with a big heart.
Author:
marquisha wiley (1)

The woman who was killed during the mass shooting in St. Paul over the weekend has been identified as a 27-year-old from St. Paul. 

Marquisha D. Wiley was shot and killed at Seventh Street Truck Park Sunday morning, the St. Paul Police Department said Monday. 

Fourteen others were injured in the incident that happened at 12:15 a.m.; they were expected to survive. 

Related: Sheriff Bob Fletcher predicted violence night before mass shooting at St. Paul bar

Wiley, a vet technician, is remembered as someone who had a big heart, family members told KARE 11. Friends describe her as "bright, joyful and supportive," said WCCO.

Investigators believe there were multiple shooters involved and three men, ages 29, 32 and 33, have been arrested in connection to the incident. As of Sunday, they were in custody at the hospital, being treated for the injuries they suffered during the shootout. 

Police arrived at the bar early Sunday to find a "chaotic scene," with police spokesperson Steve Linders saying "there were gunshot wound victims lying in the street outside the bar, there were gunshot wound victims lying on the sidewalk outside the bar, and there were gunshot wound victims lying on the floor inside the bar."

The department also said that officers were helped by good Samaritans in providing first aid to victims.

The shooting is still under investigation. 

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

