Woman killed in St. Paul's North End identified as 31-year-old

The woman who was found fatally shot in St. Paul's North End has been identified.

Latifa T. Brown, 31, of St. Paul, was shot and killed outside a home on the 40 block of Lyton Place West over the weekend, police said.

The shooting happened early Saturday, with a 911 caller reporting hearing an argument followed by at least one gunshot, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Police arrived shortly after midnight to find Brown suffering from a gunshot wound. She was lying on the sidewalk outside a house, authorities said.

Police do not believe the incident was random. Two men were at the house when police arrived and they were taken in for questioning.

A 35-year-old St. Paul man has since been arrested and booked into jail in connection to the case, police said. He had not yet been charged as of Monday morning.

No other details have been shared about the incident.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.