Woman killed inside RV in north Minneapolis

A woman was fatally shot while inside an RV in north Minneapolis Tuesday morning. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, this is the city's 42nd death reported as a homicide this year.

Police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m. on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North. Officers found a woman in her 40s inside an RV with a life-threatening gunshot wound, and she died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Police say preliminary results of an investigation show that a man was inside the RV with the woman at the time of the shooting. The man was not injured in the incident, and fled the scene shortly after gunfire was heard.

Police have not identified the suspect but believe the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a form online.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the woman's identity and official cause of death in the coming days.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.