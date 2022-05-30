Woman missing after leaving friend's Minneota home during storm

Skip to main content
Minneota police: Woman missing after leaving friend's home during storm

She was last seen on West 3rd Street.

Minneota Police

Police are searching for a woman who left a friend's home during Sunday night's storm, and hasn't been seen since.

Minneota Police Department issued an "urgent" appeal for help finding the woman named Candace, saying there is "significant threat" to her life.

She "walked away from a friend's home" on West 3rd Street at around 11:40 p.m., while it was storming out.

She has not returned home since, with police noting her phone goes to voicemail with the last contact at around 12:08 a.m.

Police note that she has recently had knee surgery, which limits her mobility. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue Crocs, and a pink/teal tie-dye shirt.

