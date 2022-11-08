Skip to main content
Charges: Woman needed 26 staples on her head after dog attack

The dog's owner allegedly admitted one of her dogs is known to be aggressive.

Pixabay

The dog's owner allegedly admitted one of her dogs is known to be aggressive.

A woman required 26 staples on her head and suffered other puncture wounds and bruising following a dog attack in Gibbon, Minnesota last month.

Details of the attack are alleged in a criminal complaint filed in Sibley County District Court against the dogs’ owner, Karen Enriquez. Enriquez is charged with two misdemeanors; one for great bodily harm caused by a dog and the other for attack by an animal.

According to the criminal complaint, the attack happened when the victim was delivering papers for a religion class to Enriquez’s home the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 26.

While standing at the front door, the victim heard a growl from inside and began to retreat.

According to charges, the home’s outer glass door had not been properly latched and the two dogs pushed through the door and rushed at the victim.

One dog bit the back of the woman’s pant leg, causing her to fall. She rolled onto her stomach and covered her face with her arm while the second dog attacked her head.

Enriquez, who was in the backyard with her daughter and boyfriend, heard the woman screaming, charges state. Her daughter was able to get the dogs back inside the house while the boyfriend called 911.

The injured woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she received 26 staples on her head and treatment for bite wounds on her leg and hand.

While speaking to police, Enriquez allegedly admitted one of her dogs was aggressive and she was always very cautious about the containment of her dogs. She stated the dogs had been in their beds inside the house.

Enriquez told police she thought the victim entered the home to deliver the papers, but police found no evidence of this and the victim said she had not attempted entry. 

