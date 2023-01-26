Woman pleads guilty to 2003 murder of her baby, found on Mississippi River shore

A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to the murder of her baby, who was found dead o abandoned near the Mississippi River in 2003.

Jennifer Lynn Matter, 50, from Red Wing, was originally charged in Goodhue County with the crime in May 2022 after DNA identified her as the mother to the newborn found dead at the Methodist Campus Beach in Frontenac on Dec. 7, 2003.

A group of teenagers found the baby boy lying on the shores of the Mississippi River, with his umbilical cord attached and wrapped around the middle of his body.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators believed the boy had been in the water for "one to five days." The coroner at the time ruled the infant's death as a homicide, but his cause of death was left undetermined.

Matter said she had concealed her pregnancy, and after giving birth by the shore, told nobody of the baby's existence or where she left him.

Another unidentified baby was found dead on Nov. 4, 1999 in the Lower Boat Harbor of the Mississippi River in Red Wing. The baby girl's DNA also matched Matter's, but no charges have been filed in that death at this time.

Matter pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree murder with intent but not premeditated.

Matter will be sentenced on April 28. She faces a maximum sentence of 27 years in prison, according to court documents.