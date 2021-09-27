September 27, 2021
Woman reported missing since Friday, last seen near Hinckley

She doesn't have any of her personal belongings with her.
ashley Carlson

A 33-year-old woman has been missing since Friday and the Pine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating her. 

Ashely Carlson was last seen in the Hinckley area on Friday, Sept. 24. She doesn't have any of her belongings with her. 

Carlson is described as being 5-foot-9, 217 pounds with brown/auburn hair and hazel eyes. 

Anyone with information on where Carlson might be is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8438 or call 911.

No other details about Carlson's disappearance have been released. 

