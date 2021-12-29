Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Woman rescued from inside garbage truck in Minneapolis
The woman was slightly injured.
Sue Thompson, Flickr

A woman who was sleeping in a dumpster was rescued from inside a garbage truck in Minneapolis on Monday. 

Melanie Rucker of the Minneapolis Fire Department told Bring Me The News fire crews responded to a "medical incident" at about 4:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27. 

A garbage truck driver was emptying dumpsters at Taco Bell at 1540 Stinson Blvd. NE when he heard a "faint female voice coming from his truck," Rucker said. 

She was able to speak and said she was slightly injured. The Minneapolis Fire Department and EMS responded and helped free her from the garbage truck. 

She said she had been sleeping in a dumpster near the Amazon building off of Kasota Avenue, more than 4 miles from the Taco Bell, prior to ending up in the dumpster, according to Rucker. 

EMS evaluated the woman and said she'd probably need stitches on her foot, so she was taken to a nearby hospital. 

