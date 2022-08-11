Woman seriously hurt in shooting outside downtown Minneapolis Target

A woman is in a "potentially life threatening" condition after being shot outside of the downtown Minneapolis Target Wednesday evening.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the incident happened at 5:45 p.m. in the area of S. 9th St. and Nicollet Mall, with officers arriving to find a woman in her mid-20s suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center after treatment at the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was involved in an argument that then escalated.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning, with no details relating to suspects issued by Minneapolis Police Department.

The case is under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.