Skip to main content
Woman serving life in prison accepted to Mitchell Hamline law school

Woman serving life in prison accepted to Mitchell Hamline law school

Maureen Onyelobi is the nation's first incarcerated legal scholar to pursue an accredited law degree from prison.

Maureen Onyelobi. Courtesy of Mitchell Hamline School fo Law.

Maureen Onyelobi is the nation's first incarcerated legal scholar to pursue an accredited law degree from prison.

When Maureen Onyelobi begins online classes this fall at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law, her studies will mark the nation's first example of an accredited law school educating an incarcerated student. 

Onyelobi is one of eight women currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the state women's prison in Shakopee — her acceptance into the American Bar Association-accredited juris doctor program has been nearly three years in the making.

Onyelobi's historic acceptance follows a path forged by The Prison to Law Pipeline, an extension of an existing partnership between Mitchell Hamline and the criminal justice reform nonprofit, All Square

The pipeline's first cohort of students features Onyelobi — the first and only juris doctorate scholar — and five paralegal students. 

The mission is to help incarcerated legal scholars access ABA-accredited law degrees and ABA-approved paralegal degrees, according to Legal Revolution, a subsidiary of All Square. 

"Though paralegal programs and law libraries are prevalent in most prisons across America, ABA-approved paralegal degrees are not, and, to our knowledge, there has never been an ABA-accredited law degree offered behind bars in the United States," the group's website states. 

On Thursday, Anthony Niedwiecki, Mitchell Hamline's president and dean, and John Goeppinger, director and co-founder of Legal Revolution, drove to the state woman's prison in Shakopee to deliver the news, according to a press release from Mitchell Hamline.

“Mitchell Hamline has a long history of looking for ways to expand the idea of who gets to go to law school,”Niedwiecki stated in the announcement. “It’s important for people who are incarcerated to better understand the criminal justice system, and this is one important way to do that. Our students will also benefit from having Maureen in class with them.”

Onyelobi's conviction 

Onyelobi's conviction, and subsequent life sentence, relate to the murder of Anthony Fairbanks, a 23-year-old man shot and killed in south Minneapolis in 2014. 

At the time of the murder, Fairbanks was a co-defendant in a federal drug case against Onyelobi's boyfriend, Maurice Wilson. 

Wilson placed a phone call from jail to Onyelobi and another man they sold heroin with, David Johnson, in which he urged the pair to "take care of" Fairbanks, the Pioneer Press reports

Onyelobi later lured Fairbanks outside his Minneapolis home and Johnson shot and killed him. 

Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and received a 40-year prison sentence, from which he could be released many years sooner. 

In an affidavit, Johnson stated he'd never told Onyelobi about his intention to shoot Fairbanks and had no reason to believe she knew of his plans. 

Onyelobi's appeals to have her conviction overturned have been repeatedly denied. 

Onyelobi's case is often cited by reform advocates seeking to repeal what's known as Minnesota's felony murder law

Under the law, prosecutors may bring first-degree murder charges against all accomplices to a felony-level crime that results in a murder, regardless of if the accomplice had any knowledge such violence might take place.

Next Up

image
MN News

Woman serving life in prison accepted to Mitchell Hamline law school

Maureen Onyelobi is the nation's first incarcerated legal scholar to pursue an accredited law degree from prison.

minneapolis police
MN News

Woman killed inside RV in north Minneapolis

Police have not identified the suspect but believe the shooting was not random.

Lindsay Kimball
MN Music and Radio

Lindsay Kimball to lead The Current as program director

Kimball first joined the station as an intern in 2005.

Toby Keith
MN Music and Radio

Toby Keith backs out as MN festival headliner due to stomach cancer

The singer was expected to be a headliner at the 2022 Lakefront Music Festival later this summer.

HW_roof-repair-rep
Sponsored Story

The ultimate guide to storm restoration

From roof replacement to roof repair, get the information you need to get the job done right

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

3 injured in separate shooting, carjacking in Brooklyn Park

The unrelated incidents happened in less than 24 hours, according to police.

Owamni
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Owamni named best new restaurant at James Beard Awards

"White supremacy does not like being dismantled, but we can do it together," co-owner Sean Sherman said during the ceremony Monday night.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 14

Today's report includes three days of data (Friday 4 a.m. to Monday 4 a.m.).

Jordan, Minn.
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Stranger Things' star filming new movie in Jordan, Minnesota

When's the best time to see a celebrity in rural Scott County? We've got the details:

FVLigzvXEAUYqS0
MN News

Man stabbed to death marks 20th homicide in St. Paul this year

This marks the 20th homicide of the year in St. Paul.

Pixabay - thermometer hot
MN Weather

'Rare and intense heat wave' expected to hit Minnesota

The NWS says after a break from the extreme temps Wednesday-Friday, "the heat returns with a vengeance this weekend and early next week."

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in the arm in Minneapolis is identified

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man.

Related

mitchell hamline school of law
MN Coronavirus

Mitchell Hamline to remain fully online for rest of 2020/21 school year

"The public health situation has not changed appreciably since late July when we decided to teach remotely in the fall," the school said.

Street View - Mitchell Hamline campus - St Paul
MN News

COVID vaccinations required for students, faculty on Mitchell Hamline campus

The new policy goes into effect Aug. 1 and will last through the fall semester.

MN News

William Mitchell and Hamline law schools get OK to merge

ROCORI
MN News

Police investigating after ROCORI students' alleged threat to kill classmate

A mother of a 12-year-old student brought the incident to light during emotional remarks at the ROCORI School Board meeting Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 3.19.11 PM
MN News

State takes over operations at troubled Pine Island nursing home

Regulators say unpaid bills are threatening critical services for residents.

Renaissance Festival
MN News

Former Renaissance Festival director found not guilty of sexual assault

Carr Hagerman stood accused of raping a photographer in 2017.

MN News

Suspect in St. Paul law clerk shooting could get life in prison after charges upped

The man accused of fatally shooting Chase Passauer in a St. Paul law office is now facing life in prison if he's convicted.

MN News

New Minnesota law to bring gardens to state prisons

A new law taking effect in Minnesota next week means gardens may be popping up in the state's medium security prisons next spring. Glencoe Republican Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen is behind what he calls a "tough-love" law for offenders. Maintained by inmates, the gardens will produce food that will go to feed minimum-security unit inmates and families who get food from local food shelves.