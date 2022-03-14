Woman shot by police during traffic stop in northwestern MN

A woman was shot by police during a traffic stop in Mahnomen County early Sunday morning.

According to the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop at around 1:30 a.m. after the vehicle entered a ditch in the village of Naytahwaush.

After the vehicle was stopped, “shots were fired,” according to the department.

The woman driving the car was shot and taken to a hospital in Fargo. Her condition is unknown, according to a Sunday afternoon release.

The deputy was uninjured.

Police say that a firearm was recovered from the scene, but no information has been made available regarding how the shooting unfolded, and whether the woman posed a threat to officers.

The incident is under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, with the deputy placed on standard administrative leave.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.