Woman shot by police during traffic stop in northwestern MN

Woman shot by police during traffic stop in Mahnomen County, condition unknown

The incident occurred in the village of Naytahwaush early Sunday morning.

A woman was shot by police during a traffic stop in Mahnomen County early Sunday morning.

According to the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop at around 1:30 a.m. after the vehicle entered a ditch in the village of Naytahwaush.

After the vehicle was stopped, “shots were fired,” according to the department.

The woman driving the car was shot and taken to a hospital in Fargo. Her condition is unknown, according to a Sunday afternoon release.

The deputy was uninjured.

Police say that a firearm was recovered from the scene, but no information has been made available regarding how the shooting unfolded, and whether the woman posed a threat to officers.

The incident is under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, with the deputy placed on standard administrative leave.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

