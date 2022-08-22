Woman shot near Nicollet Mall Target dies from injuries

The woman who was shot following an argument on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis earlier this month has died.

Minneapolis Police Department has confirmed that the victim in the Aug. 10 shooting – identified by family as 25-year-old Shauwna Campbell – died at a hospital on Saturday.

Campbell, a mother-of-two, had reportedly been involved in an argument on Nicollet Mall near the downtown Target store that escalated to gunfire.

The alleged shooter in the incident, Perishea Young, 23, of West St. Paul, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. These charges will be reviewed following Campbell's death.

Perishea Young Hennepin County Jail

Young handed herself in after initially fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

In an interview with police, Young initially claimed she shot Campbell in self defense. However, when confronted with surveillance footage, she said she just wanted the victim to "back down," adding that she also is "quick to fight."

Young also claimed that Campbell spat at her during the argument, making her angry.