Woman shot outside family support center is forensic scientist for MPD

Woman shot outside family support center is forensic scientist for Minneapolis police

A Go Fund Me has been launched for her.

The woman shot multiple times outside a family support center in southeast Minneapolis has been identified as a forensic scientist who works for Minneapolis Police Department.

A Go Fund Me has identified the victim as Nicole "Nicki" Lenway, whose LinkedIn page states she is a supervisor forensic science CCSI for the City of Minneapolis.

The fundraiser launched Thursday by Nate Sundberg, which matches the name of a serving Minneapolis police officer, states that "last night, gun violence hit home."

"While off duty, one of our own, Nicki Lenway, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was immediately transported to a local hospital. She is in stable condition and has been in this fight since the word GO."

So far, the fundraiser has generated more than $35,000 to help with Lenway's medical bills.

Lenway's LinkedIn page states she has been employed by the City of Minneapolis for almost ten years.

Police say the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday outside FamilyWise at 3036 University Ave. SE.

No arrests have been made at this time, and there's been nothing released to suggest a possible motive.

FamilyWise provides parenting support to help families "break out of cycles of abuse, trauma, and poverty," according to its website, saying it "strengthens families by promoting the safety, stability, and well-being of children."

