Woman shot to death inside vehicle, man wounded in Minneapolis

A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a double shooting in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were alerted to gunfire via ShotSpotter near the 4400 block of N. Bryant Ave., followed by the male victim calling 911 to report that he had been shot.

Police located a vehicle in an alley and inside were the man and woman. The woman died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts attempted by officers, and the man was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

"There is limited information indicating who else was involved and what transpired," a release from Minneapolis police says.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and may be eligible for a financial reward if the tip leads to an arrest and conviction.

The identity of the woman killed will be released at a later date.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.