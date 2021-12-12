Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Woman shot to death inside vehicle, man wounded in north Minneapolis
Publish date:

Woman shot to death inside vehicle, man wounded in north Minneapolis

The victims were found inside a vehicle parked in a north Minneapolis alley.
Author:

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

The victims were found inside a vehicle parked in a north Minneapolis alley.

A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a double shooting in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning. 

According to Minneapolis police, officers were alerted to gunfire via ShotSpotter near the 4400 block of N. Bryant Ave., followed by the male victim calling 911 to report that he had been shot. 

Police located a vehicle in an alley and inside were the man and woman. The woman died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts attempted by officers, and the man was transported to a hospital in serious condition. 

"There is limited information indicating who else was involved and what transpired," a release from Minneapolis police says. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and may be eligible for a financial reward if the tip leads to an arrest and conviction. 

The identity of the woman killed will be released at a later date. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman shot to death inside vehicle, man wounded in Minneapolis

The victims were found inside a vehicle parked in a north Minneapolis alley.

Screen Shot 2021-12-12 at 8.46.34 AM
MN News

Student arrested after Snapchat threat against central MN school

The student is facing "disciplinary action" from both the district and police.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Wild's winning streak ends in Los Angeles

The Kings put an end to an eight-game winning streak.

lisa hanson - the interchange - albert lea
MN News

MN bar owner who defied COVID orders, missed court date gets jail sentence

Lisa Hanson ran The Interchange in Albert Lea.

Gopher Basketball / Luke Loewe
MN Gophers

Willis, Battle erupt to lead Gophers to first Big Ten win

The Gophers won in Ann Arbor for the first time in 10 seasons.

Screen Shot 2021-12-11 at 12.59.40 PM
MN News

Semi-trailer crashes into two sheriff's squad cars

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident.

Screen Shot 2021-12-11 at 10.38.57 AM
MN News

Minneapolis to begin work redeveloping Kmart site next year

The Minneapolis City Council approved initial plans for the redevelopment process Friday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Husband arrested after wife found dead in Carlton County home

The victim was identified as identified as Tracy Ellen Julian, 62.

MN DOT, snowy roads, crashes
MN News

1 dead, more than 20 injured in snowy conditions on Friday

There were hundreds of crashes around the state.

US Bank, U.S. Bank
MN News

'We fell short': U.S. Bank CEO apologizes over treatment of Black customer at Columbia Heights branch

The incident surfaced this week thanks to a KSTP report.

Screen Shot 2021-12-11 at 8.16.10 AM
MN Weather

How much snow fell in the Twin Cities, Minnesota on Friday

Well, that was a big storm.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin County Sheriff charged with DWI, three other offenses

The sheriff was involved in a rollover crash on his way back from a conference in Alexandria.

Related

Minneapolis police
MN News

Police: Man found 'slumped over' in vehicle was fatally shot

The victim was found in the vehicle around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

minneapolis police
MN News

Police: Man dead from gunshot wound in Minneapolis alley

The victim's body was discovered just after noon Sunday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Police say man shot dead after dispute in north Minneapolis

The shooting happened at a residence along North Dupont Avenue.

minneapolis police
MN News

Woman killed, man critical after shooting north Minneapolis

It's at least the 38th homicide in Minneapolis in 2021.

riot
MN News

1 shot dead amid looting, riots on Lake Street in Minneapolis

The victim was found lying on the sidewalk outside a storefront.

MN News

Woman shot dead on Thanksgiving Day in north Minneapolis

The woman was in grave condition when police arrived at the scene.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man fatally shot in north Minneapolis early Thanksgiving morning

A man in his 20s was fatally shot.