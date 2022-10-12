Woman suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in Minneapolis break-in

A woman suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds after a man broke into her home and shot her on Monday in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Department said the domestic-related incident happened at 2900 Oliver Ave. N. at about 10:19 a.m. Officers went to a home after people in the area reported hearing screams and a door being kicked in.

Police found a woman inside the house with "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds."

Investigators learned that the shooter is known to the woman, and forced entry to the home before shooting her.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning. There is no word on the woman's medical condition.

The incident is under investigation by MPD.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.