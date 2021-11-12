Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Brooklyn Center shooting

A suspect is in custody after a woman was shot in Brooklyn Center Thursday afternoon.

Brooklyn Center Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting near the the 5600 block of Girard Avenue North at around 2:12 p.m.

Before they arrived at the scene, officers learned that the victim was being driven to the hospital. The victim was identified as an adult woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Minneapolis police located the woman shortly after, according to BCPD. She was rendered aid and transported to the hospital.

Officers later detained several individuals in relation to the shooting and executed search warrants. An adult man has been taken into custody, but the investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been provided.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.