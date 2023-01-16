Skip to main content
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Minneapolis hit-and-run

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Minneapolis hit-and-run

The incident happened in the early morning hours Monday.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

The incident happened in the early morning hours Monday.

A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was the victim of a hit-and-run in Minneapolis early Monday morning.

The woman was found lying on the ground near the intersection of W. 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue S. around 12:30 a.m. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

Police learned the woman was standing outside of her vehicle when she was struck by another driver. 

The driver left the scene prior to police's arrival. No arrests have been made at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

police tape
MN News

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Minneapolis hit-and-run

The incident happened in the early morning hours Monday.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
WI News

Man in critical condition following Barron County snowmobile crash

The crash remains under investigation.

Julissa Thaler
MN News

Mother accused of killing son Eli Hart now indicted for 1st-degree murder

Julissa Thaler was initially charged with second-degree murder in May 2022.

ambulance
MN News

St. Paul woman, 82, killed in head-on crash with semi

The crash happened Friday afternoon.

image
MN Property

Gallery: 40-acre Hennepin County property is a duck hunter's dream

The listing is one of the largest parcels currently for sale in Hennepin County.

Celebrity-Summit-Charleston-Harbor-sc2
MN News

Minnesota man indicted for sexual assault of cruise ship crew member

The 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in August 2022, court records state.

minnesota state fair
MN Lifestyle

Minnesota State Fair tickets are being hiked again in 2023

Prices have more than doubled within the past 20 years.

Screen Shot 2023-01-15 at 2.54.04 PM
MN News

Victim of Minneapolis hit-and-run identified as St. Catherine University librarian

David Norris was killed in a Thursday hit-and-run near Lake Nokomis.

image
MN Food & Drink

Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park closes

Another one bites the crust.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man shot dead at Minneapolis homeless encampment is identified

Adnan Mohamed Ali died at Hennepin Healthcare after police found him suffering gunshot wounds at the encampment.

closed sign unsplash
MN News

What’s open and what’s closed on MLK Day 2023?

Expect some public services to be closed on Monday Jan. 16.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Rainy Monday in Twin Cities; where will Thursday storm track?

A storm like the one coming Monday would normally drop a lot of snow.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-05-08 at 7.41.36 PM
MN News

Shooting inside Speedway store leaves 2 with life-threatening injuries

The shooting happened near Lyn-Lake early Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-29 at 10.23.12 AM
MN News

Police seeking vehicle, driver in fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run

The incident happened early Oct. 16.

BikeCarSceneMpls
MN News

Boy suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in car-bike collision in Minneapolis

Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Brooklyn Center shooting

Officers responded to the shooting Thursday afternoon.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in Minneapolis break-in

Police called it a domestic situation.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South.

Screen Shot 2022-11-21 at 6.59.22 AM
MN News

Woman dead after hit-and-run in Minneapolis parking lot

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday in downtown Minneapolis.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Woman found dead at Minneapolis home was stabbed multiple times

LaTiffany Altanette Lessley was found dead in a north Minneapolis home Tuesday.