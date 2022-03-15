Woman who died at St. Paul shipping facility was on fire, ex arrested

A man is expected to be charged with the murder of a woman who died after being apparently set on fire at a St. Paul shipping warehouse.

The St. Paul Police Department says the victim, a woman in her 40s, died after being attacked by a man with whom she was formerly in a relationship.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, with responders arriving to find her badly burned.

It's not confirmed at this stage whether the victim worked at the warehouse at 1700 Wynne Ave., which is home to the SBS Group, but St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Natalie Davis says workers inside the facility did witness the attack and called 911.

The suspect, a 47-year-old former partner of the victim, was arrested near his home in Bloomington, with police finding his home was also on fire.

This is the 11th homicide in St. Paul this year, with a tearful Davis saying: "Calls like these are absolutely shocking, devastating, I don't have the words for this."

"This senseless act of violence will cause ripples of grief and pain to the victim's loved ones and family," she added.

The SBS Group is an international shipping and logistics company. Bring Me The News has reached out to the company for a statement.

Bring Me The News doesn't typically name suspects until they have been charged with a crime.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.