Woman wounded in St. Cloud shooting, no arrests

A woman was wounded in a shooting that took place in St. Cloud Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on the 800 block of 11th Street South. Officers in the area at the time heard multiple gunshots.

However, those responsible for the shooting fled the area before police arrived to the scene.

It was learned that a 32-year-old woman showed up to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening from the shooting. Authorities discovered that the woman or someone she was with was the intended target.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon. Police are investigating.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.