Woman's body recovered after apartment fire in Detroit Lakes

The 61-year-old's body was recovered on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The body of a 61-year-old woman was recovered by firefighters following a blaze at an apartment building in Detroit Lakes on Saturday. 

The fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment building at 1265 Loring Avenue, according to the Detroit Lakes Police Department. The entire building was evacuated, with one apartment destroyed by fire and much of the building sustaining smoke damage. 

Once the fire was out, fire crews found the body of 61-year-old Kari Bishop of Detroit Lakes. Her body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. 

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal. 

