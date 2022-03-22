Skip to main content
Woman's death at Plymouth hotel ruled a homicide; investigation ongoing

A woman's death in a hotel room in Plymouth last month has been ruled a homicide. 

Lisa Kathleen Petersen, 41, of Buffalo, died of multiple blunt force injuries in a room at the Red Roof Inn, 2600 Annapolis Lane N, in Plymouth at 1:55 a.m. on Feb. 7, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday.

Her death was declared a homicide, and the Plymouth Police Department is investigating. 

Plymouth police Capt. Michael Reed told Bring Me The News Petersen's death had been considered suspicious in nature and they just learned of the medical examiner's final cause of death. 

Police have identified everyone who was in the room at the time of her death, Reed said, and there is no danger to the public. 

"Investigations are ongoing and currently this is an open and active investigation," Reed said. 

No one has been arrested or charged in the case.

According to the Star Tribune, a search warrant affidavit provides more details about Petersen's death. She was at the hotel with a man and their three children when she died. He told police she dropped a dumbbell on herself and said she couldn't breathe.

However, the autopsy determined the trauma she suffered was not consistent with his explanation, the affidavit said. It also noted Petersen had "numerous significant injuries that were in various stages of healing."

