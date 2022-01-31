Skip to main content
Woman's vehicle carjacked at COVID testing site in Brooklyn Park

The suspect pushed two people out of the vehicle before driving off.

A suspect pushed two people out of a vehicle and drove off as they waited outside a COVID-19 testing site for a relative. 

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said at about 2:50 p.m. Saturday it received a report of a carjacking at the state-run COVID-19 testing community site at 8085 Brooklyn Blvd. 

The owner of the vehicle said she and another family member were waiting in the vehicle while another relative was inside getting a COVID test. 

That's when a man, who was alone, got into the vehicle and shoved the person in the backseat out of the car. The suspect then got into a struggle with the vehicle owner, who was in the front passenger's seat, before he pushed her out of the vehicle, police said. 

The suspect then drove off in the stolen vehicle. 

Police say the suspect didn't show any weapons and no injuries were reported. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

