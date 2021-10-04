Women's March in Minneapolis comes amid renewed threat to abortion rights

The event was part of a National Day of Action meant to protest abortion restrictions.

A large crowd gathered in Minneapolis Saturday to advocate for abortion rights ahead of the Supreme Court’s upcoming term.

The gathering was one of more than 600 events nationwide as part of the National Day of Action. Attendees marched and listened to speakers in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and Loring Park.

The gatherings also come as a new law in Texas that largely bans abortions after six weeks has seen nationwide scrutiny from abortion rights advocates. The law also allows private citizens to sue abortion providers.

The law is facing multiple challenges in Texas state court, and is being challenged nationally by, among others, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The Supreme Court will start its new term on Monday and is expected to hear multiple abortion-related cases.

In the wake of the Texas law, at least one Minnesota Republican lawmaker has proposed putting forward a new anti-abortion law in Minnesota, though Gov. Tim Walz has said he would oppose any such attempt.

In attendance at the Minneapolis gathering were state and national lawmakers, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and Twin Cities Democratic lawmakers Rep. Sydney Jordan, Rep. Emma Greenman, and Rep. Kaohly Vang Her.