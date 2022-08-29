Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America

Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday.

Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.

Alexander was arrested Friday after being tackled by mall security.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said authorities decided not to place the mall into lockdown during the incident in efforts to avoid further escalating the situation.

According to the criminal complaint, police in Bloomington went to the mall Friday after a man, later identified as Alexander, allegedly entered the a Lids store on the third floor while holding a rifle at his side.

Two employees from the store told police that is was Alexander who walked into the store with a rifle at his side.

According to the complaint, Alexander is not alleged to have pointed the weapon at either employee, but he did rest it on the counter at one point during the incident. The employees stated that Alexander walked through the store, pointing out various jerseys he wanted employees to take down for him. He asked the employees to remove the security tags and put the jerseys in a bag for him. He eventually left the store with the bag and without paying for the products.

The employees told investigators they were "extremely fearful" of Alexander, stating they were willing to do whatever he wanted at the time.

Mall of America security also informed law enforcement of a robbery alleged to involve Alexander at a kiosk. According to an employee of the kiosk, Alexander allegedly grabbed an item while holding a knife. Alexander then walked away while the employee was telling him he had to pay for what he took.

Police later were notified by the owner of Ice Guy's/Twin Cities Pawn in Minneapolis that a similar incident happened at his business earlier that day.

He told authorities he'd heard about the robbery on the news, and claimed that Alexander walked into the store carrying a rifle and grabbed "several items of jewelry" and then left the store without paying.

According to the complaint, surveillance footage at the shop confirmed that the suspect was Alexander. After police searched Alexander's vehicle on a warrant, they found an additional handgun as well as the stolen jewelry.

In an interview with police, Alexander admitted to going to the pawn shop prior to arriving at the Mall of America. He also admitted to carrying the weapon and taking items without paying for them.

If convicted, Alexander faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison. He will make his first court appearance on Aug. 30.

Alexander has no prior criminal history before these incidents occurred.