Mother charged with beating daughter to death ruled incompetent

The case against the Woodbury woman will be put "indeterminately suspended."

The mother accused of beating her five-year-old daughter to death was ruled incompetent.

The criminal case against 32-year-old Sadiyo Ibrahim Mohamed will be "indeterminately suspended," according to an Oct. 21 Washington County court filing, until she is determined competent to proceed. The state indicated it will file a Petition for Civil Commitment.

The court ordered a review hearing for 9 a.m. on April 22, 2022, to "reevaluate [Mohamed's] competency to proceed."

Mohamed, of Woodbury, was charged with murder in connection with the death of her young daughter, who prosecutors say was rushed to a Twin Cities hospital on May 26 after her mother brutally assaulted her. The girl suffered a fractured skull, a brain bleed, a lacerated liver and broken ribs.

She died on June 16, after being taken off life support.

Prosecutors also charged Mohamed with assault, alleging she beat her 6-year-old son as well.

Here is a recap of the criminal charges filed against Mohamed.

Warning: Details from the criminal complaint are upsetting.