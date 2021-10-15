October 15, 2021
Publish date:

Worker dies in forklift accident at Minneapolis paper recycling business

The victim was described as a loving father of two who was devoted to his church.
Author:
Simón Barrera Merino.

Simón Barrera Merino.

A 42-year-old father died in a workplace accident involving a forklift this week.

Simón B. Merino, of Richfield, was at Pioneer Paper Stock in Minneapolis early Tuesday when the incident occurred, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's report issued Friday.

The report does not detail the circumstances of the accident, but says Merino suffered "blunt force head and chest injuries" due to a workplace accident involving a forklift. 

He was declared dead at the scene. The Minneapolis Police Department and OSHA are listed as investigating agencies.

Pioneer Paper Stock is a paper recycling business operating as part of Pioneer Industries International, which is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Loved ones organized both a Go Fund Me and a Meal Train for Merino's family, while Blessed Trinity Catholic School in Richfield said it is praying for the family "during this difficult time. 

"As a community we continue to pray for strength and healing for his family," the Meal Train organizer wrote.

The Go Fund Me describes Merino as a loving father to two daughters, and a man devoted to God and his church. 

Merino "was a loving husband, he was kind, caring, he loved helping others," the fundraiser says.

The organizer of the Go Fund Me is hoping to raise enough money to cover his funeral costs and bring his body to Mexico, writing: "My uncle expressed that whenever he passed away, he wanted to go back home, & we just want to honor that."

Next Up

Simon Merino Go Fund Me
MN News

Worker dies in forklift accident at paper recycling business

The victim was described as a loving father of two who was devoted to his church.

rosie means - go fund me
MN News

Authorities ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver who ran red light

A fundraiser was created to support the family after the "sudden and senseless loss."

Prior Lake Football
MN Sports

Watch: Prior Lake stuns Rosemount with last-second hook and ladder

The Lakers dusted off an old favorite to get a victory on Thursday night.

unsplas - maple leaf frost fall lawn
Weather MN

MN gets its first frost advisories, freeze warnings of the season

The coldest spots could dip to below 30 degrees overnight.

Fleck
MN Gophers

Ahead of Big Ten clash, Huskers fans spend their Friday mocking PJ Fleck

Huskers fans are in a playful mood ahead of Saturday's game.

Jamal Smith
MN News

New 1st-degree murder charge for man accused in youth coach's killing

A grand jury indicted the suspect in connection with the shooting of Jay Boughton.

trick or treating halloween
Minnesota Life

COVID: Mayo Clinic's tips for staying safe while trick-or-treating

A layered approach, especially for those who aren't vaccinated, is recommended.

Walz
MN News

'My patience level is gone': Walz calls on lawmakers to help hospital strain

The governor said only legislators can enact some of the needed measures.

landscape-g555db6b6e_1280
MN News

Jeep driver dies after hitting two deer, rolling into oncoming vehicle

As the SUV rolled, it struck another vehicle approaching the other direction.

carver county dog
MN News

Family's dog 'senselessly' killed with arrow in Carver County

The beloved dog was shot with an arrow on Tuesday.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 15

The latest from MDH.

Tim Walz - YouTube - Screengrab
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19: Gov. Walz reveals new actions to ease hospital strain

He's putting the National Guard on alert and expanding the emergency staffing pool.

Related

Flickr - Menards store front - Mike Kalasnik
MN News

Twin Cities Menards worker killed in forklift accident

Someone found the employee unconscious and pinned beneath the forklift.

London Michael Bean go fund me
MN News

12-year-old fatally shot in Mpls. remembered as happy, energetic

London Michael Bean, a sixth-grader, died Wednesday afternoon.

construction worker
MN News

Construction worker dies after being buried in trench in Lindstrom

The trench partially collapsed, burying the 48-year-old man.

ambulance
MN News

1 person killed, another injured in Meeker Co. construction accident

Authorities say it happened Friday when a boom truck tipped.

Awwal Adebayo Ladipo Go Fund Me hospital
MN News

Charges: Fatal punch after fight led to fractured skull, brain bleed

The victim, a 25-year-old St. Cloud State grad, died two days later.

Go Fund Me - Alani King-Yeh Tyler
MN News

4-year-old pulled from hotel pool in Minneapolis dies

Alani King'Yeh Tyler died five days after the incident.

dale olsen go fund me
MN News

Curling community rallies behind man who was shot in Minneapolis

Dale Olsen was shot in an apparent attempted robbery.

Cory Buerke
MN News

Worker dies after being hit by falling object in St. Paul

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Phalen Regional Park in St. Paul.