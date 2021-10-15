Worker dies in forklift accident at paper recycling business

The victim was described as a loving father of two who was devoted to his church.

A 42-year-old father died in a workplace accident involving a forklift this week.

Simón B. Merino, of Richfield, was at Pioneer Paper Stock in Minneapolis early Tuesday when the incident occurred, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's report issued Friday.

The report does not detail the circumstances of the accident, but says Merino suffered "blunt force head and chest injuries" due to a workplace accident involving a forklift.

He was declared dead at the scene. The Minneapolis Police Department and OSHA are listed as investigating agencies.

Pioneer Paper Stock is a paper recycling business operating as part of Pioneer Industries International, which is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Loved ones organized both a Go Fund Me and a Meal Train for Merino's family, while Blessed Trinity Catholic School in Richfield said it is praying for the family "during this difficult time.

"As a community we continue to pray for strength and healing for his family," the Meal Train organizer wrote.

The Go Fund Me describes Merino as a loving father to two daughters, and a man devoted to God and his church.

Merino "was a loving husband, he was kind, caring, he loved helping others," the fundraiser says.

The organizer of the Go Fund Me is hoping to raise enough money to cover his funeral costs and bring his body to Mexico, writing: "My uncle expressed that whenever he passed away, he wanted to go back home, & we just want to honor that."

