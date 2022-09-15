Skip to main content
Worker killed in gravel pit incident in northern Minnesota

Worker killed in gravel pit incident in northern Minnesota

The man was found dead by another employee in a gravel pit.

Pixabay

The man was found dead by another employee in a gravel pit.

A Culver, Minnesota man was killed in what police describe as an "industrial accident" at a gravel pit Wednesday afternoon. 

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Brad Wojtysiak was alone at the time of the incident. It remains unclear what caused his death.

The sheriff's office was called just before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit just off of Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, about a half-hour west of Duluth.

Deputies and emergency responders arrived to find the man dead in the pit. The victim was working on a large piece of equipment.

There were other workers in the general area, but none were in the vicinity at the time, with another employee finding the man dead.

The death is being investigated by the sheriff's office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-07 at 3.11.58 PM
Bars and Restaurants

Bar with boozy milkshakes opens at Twin Cities mall

2 Pink Squirrels opened Aug. 25 in Blaine.

Merwin Liquors
MN News

AG investigating 2 Minneapolis businesses that are gun violence hotspots

Ellison said the investigation brings a new approach to solving the gun violence epidemic.

186546303_112768590987968_8682903301798224980_n
MN News

Federal grant awarded to expand last two-lane segment of Hwy. 212

Highway 212 is an integral corridor in southwestern Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 12.17.38 PM
MN News

Anoka police officer dies suddenly at home

Eric Groebner passed away on Wednesday.

FLickr - Voyageurs sign - Fighting Irish 1977
Minnesota Life

Lost a wedding ring? Archaeologists found one at Voyaguers National Park

Archaeologists found the ring on Wednesday and are hoping to reunite it with its owner.

Jerome Woodland
MN News

Minneapolis man gets more than 30 years for girlfriend's murder

Jerome Woodland was previously found guilty in the killing of his girlfriend, Nikkiyia Robinson.

Gravel pit
MN News

Worker killed in gravel pit incident in northern Minnesota

The man was found dead by another employee in a gravel pit.

MouktarHassanBouhMugHCJ
MN News

Charges: Man bit another man's ear off playing soccer in St. Anthony

The piece of the victim's ear wasn't found.

hopkins high school GSV Pro - CROP
MN News

Hopkins High students were told to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon

The school said it followed a report of 'concerning activity.'

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 9.19.49 AM
MN Food & Drink

Plant-based chain Stalk & Spade expands menu, opens new location

The Minnesota-based company will have over 25 national locations by this winter.

Yue Vang
MN News

St. Paul 'predator' gets 43 years for targeting 1,100 girls in sextortion scheme

Vue Vang used fake social media accounts to coerce girls into sending him sexually explicit images before threatening them.

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 7.28.30 AM
MN Music and Radio

Fire breaks out on stage at Panic! At The Disco's St. Paul show

A staff member quickly extinguished the blaze.

Related

Melrose Township Farming Accident
MN News

Sauk Centre man killed in farming accident

The sheriff's office said the man fell on his way down a ladder.

Wild rice harvest on Mud Lake
MN News

Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in MN river

The 43-year-old man was identified Monday afternoon.

skid steer
MN News

Electrical worker dies from being run over by skid loader in southern MN

The 23-year-old victim and other workers with the Minnesota Valley Electric Company were working in the electrical power line system prior to the accident.

police lights
MN News

Sheriff: Man with screwdriver attacks officers following highway chase

It happened just after midnight Friday in northern Minnesota.

ambulance
MN News

2 dead in northern Minnesota ultralight crash

The crash happened just outside of Emily, Minnesota.

Pixabay laptop keyboard phone dark
MN News

Charges: Duluth man had hundreds of child porn images, videos

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found nearly 330 images on the man's electronic devices.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed, driver critical in Coon Rapids crash

Another man was taken to a hospital in critical condition on Tuesday.

sawmill saloon
MN News

Arrest made after stabbings at northern Minnesota bar

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.