Worker killed in gravel pit incident in northern Minnesota

A Culver, Minnesota man was killed in what police describe as an "industrial accident" at a gravel pit Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Brad Wojtysiak was alone at the time of the incident. It remains unclear what caused his death.

The sheriff's office was called just before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit just off of Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, about a half-hour west of Duluth.

Deputies and emergency responders arrived to find the man dead in the pit. The victim was working on a large piece of equipment.

There were other workers in the general area, but none were in the vicinity at the time, with another employee finding the man dead.

The death is being investigated by the sheriff's office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.