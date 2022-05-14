Skip to main content

Worker killed in skid loader accident was 23-year-old apprentice lineman

Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative called the incident "the unthinkable."

A Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worker killed in a worksite accident earlier this week was a 23-year-old apprentice lineman working to become a journeyman electrician. 

Tanner Dosch, originally from Rosemount, was living in Belle Plaine at the time of his death, according to his obituary. Dosch was a graduate of Rosemount High School and Dakota County Technical College. 

Dosch was killed at a worksite in Montgomery Township on Tuesday when he was run over by a skid loader being driven by a coworker, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.

Responders determined that Dosch was riding in the bucket of a skid loader that was driven into the ditch area off the highway, Dosch's harness rope caught in the machinery, causing him to be pulled from the bucket and run over. 

In a statement, MVEC said Dosch loved his job and called the fatal incident "the unthinkable." 

The cooperative provides electrical service in portions of Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Scott, Carver, Dakota, Sibley, Rice, Waseca and Hennepin counties. 

"We train to prevent and respond to accidents, but nothing prepares us for the unexpected, tragic loss of a beloved team member," MVEC stated. "Our co-op family is grieving, and, as a union shop, our linemen are mourning the loss of a brother and friend." 

Dosch's memorial services are planned for Saturday afternoon at the Henry W. Anderson Mortuary in Apple Valley. A Go Fund Me page has been created for funeral expenses. 

"Tanner enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors and on adventures," his obituary reads.

"He liked motorcycles, cars, grilling, golf, snowboarding, and the Minnesota Vikings. Tanner loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving and caring person that put others before himself and always knew how to put a smile on your face." 

