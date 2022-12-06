Worker suffers serious injury in rooftop fall in rural Minnesota

A worker had to be airlifted to a hospital after suffering a serious leg injury on a rooftop in rural Minnesota.

The Atwater Police Department says the incident happened on the roof of a 120-foot tall building on Pleasant Avenue East at 7:35 p.m. Monday.

Per police, the employee fell around 4 feet from a platform, and sustained a serious leg injury.

Multiple emergency crews were able to get him to the ground, where he was taken by Life Link III helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

While the nature of the building/business was not revealed by police, the only building with a rooftop that is likely to be 120-foot in height in Atwater is the grain elevator at the east end of town. Bring Me The News has reached out to Atwater PD for more information.