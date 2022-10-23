Skip to main content
Would-be thieves scared off by homeowner, escape after police pursuit

Would-be thieves scared off by homeowner, escape after police pursuit

The incident started in Corcoran, with the pursuit continuing all the way to Minneapolis.

The incident started in Corcoran, with the pursuit continuing all the way to Minneapolis.

A trio of thieves were scared off from a home in the Twin Cities exurb of Corcoran, but were able to escape police after a chase in two stolen vehicles.

Corcoran Police Department said it was called to the 19300 block of Bridle Path at 1 p.m. by a homeowner who said three men had walked into his garage, who fled when he chased after them.

They ran to a white Mazda SUV outside the home, with one of the suspects allegedly pulling out a gun before they fled in the SUV.

Police in Corcoran and Medina weren't able to track them down, but it was determined they were driving a Mazda stolen in Eden Prairie, and 15 minutes later a Mercedes SUV was reported stolen in Medina, and was being followed by the white Mazda.

Police caught up with the stolen vehicles in Maple Grove, and began a pursuit that wen through New Hope, Crystal, and into Minneapolis, where officers lost sight of both after they split up.

