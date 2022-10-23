Would-be thieves scared off by homeowner, escape after police pursuit

A trio of thieves were scared off from a home in the Twin Cities exurb of Corcoran, but were able to escape police after a chase in two stolen vehicles.

Corcoran Police Department said it was called to the 19300 block of Bridle Path at 1 p.m. by a homeowner who said three men had walked into his garage, who fled when he chased after them.

They ran to a white Mazda SUV outside the home, with one of the suspects allegedly pulling out a gun before they fled in the SUV.

Police in Corcoran and Medina weren't able to track them down, but it was determined they were driving a Mazda stolen in Eden Prairie, and 15 minutes later a Mercedes SUV was reported stolen in Medina, and was being followed by the white Mazda.

Police caught up with the stolen vehicles in Maple Grove, and began a pursuit that wen through New Hope, Crystal, and into Minneapolis, where officers lost sight of both after they split up.