Wrong-way driver crashes, runs from vehicle, is killed on I-35

A 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after being struck by multiple vehicles after he attempted to flee the scene of a head-on crash that he caused while driving the wrong way in Interstate 35 in Burnsville, authorities say.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 20-year-old Mankato man was driving a Ford Fusion southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 when he crashed head-on with a Lexus near Crystal Lake Road. The Ford then rolled onto the right shoulder, coming to a rest on its roof.

The State Patrol says the 20-year-old then ran from the crash scene onto the southbound lanes of I-35, at which point he was struck by a semi-truck, Honda CR-V and a Jeep Renegade.

The 20-year-old, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old Burnsville man behind the wheel of the Lexus that was struck head-on suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. His current condition is unknown.

The drivers of the three vehicles that hit the Mankato man were not injured.

Both directions of I-35 were initially closed following the crash around 2:45 a.m. and as of 7:25 a.m. northbound I-35 remains closed for the crash investigation.