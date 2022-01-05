Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
The crash closed the southbound lanes of the highway for hours on Tuesday.

A 59-year-old driver died after colliding head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 169 in Mankato on Tuesday, which shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for hours

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Michelle Beier of Lake Crystal was driving a Honda Fit northbound on the southbound lanes of Highway 169 when she collided with a semi-truck that was traveling southbound. 

The crash happened near Riverfront Drive in Mankato at 11:28 a.m. The southbound lanes of Highway 169 reopened by 3:43 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Beier was wearing a seatbelt. She died at the scene, the report shows. 

The driver of the semi-truck, a 59-year-old from St. Cloud, was not injured. 

Wrong-way driver dies in head-on crash with truck on Highway 169

