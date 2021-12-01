'You will not live much longer b***': Rep. Omar shares threatening voicemail

Shortly after Rep. Lauren Boebert posted a video to social media, in which she again refused to apologize for Islamophobic comments made toward fellow Rep. Ilhan Omar, a man rang the Minnesota representative's office and left a voicemail.

"Come get it b**** you f****** Muslim piece of s*** you Jihadist," the man said. "We know what you are. You're a f****** traitor. You will not live much longer b****, I can almost guarantee you that."

Omar, in her second term as representative for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, played the slur-laden voicemail at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, and called on Republican leadership to "confront anti-Muslim hatred in its ranks and hold those who perpetuate it accountable."

"We cannot pretend that this hate speech from leading politicians does not have real consequences," Omar said, at times visibly distressed, before sharing the recording from her phone. She cited the repeated threats on her life she has received over the years, oftentimes "triggered by Republican attacks on my faith."

Boebert is among the latest elected officials to use bigoted language when referencing Omar. Earlier this week, video of the Colorado Republican telling supporters about running into Omar in an elevator emerged.

"And I said, 'Well, she doesn't have a backpack, we should be fine,'" Boebert tells the crowd in the video, a reference to suicide bombers. She also called Omar a member of the "Jihad Squad." (Tuesday afternoon, CNN dug up another video from September in which Boebert spins a similar yarn.) Omar said the encounter Boebert describes never occurred.

On Monday, she and Boebert had a phone call that ended abruptly. Boebert said she believed Omar should apologize, and that the Minnesota congresswoman hung up on her; Omar said Boebert "doubled down" and "refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments," so she chose to end the call.

Prominent Democrats demanded Boebert retract her comments and called on GOP leadership to take action.

As of Wednesday morning, Boebert's only apology came over the weekend and was addressed "to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar."

During her Tuesday news conference, Omar chronicled the rise in anti-Muslim sentiment seen in the U.S. over the past 20 years, saying Islamophobia "pervades our culture, our politics and even policy decisions."

"But the most pervasive is the constant suggestion that all Muslims are terrorists and should be feared," Omar said. "So when a sitting member of Congress calls a colleague a member of the 'Jihad Squad' and falsifies a story to suggest that I will blow up the Capitol, it is not just attack on me, but on millions of American Muslims across this country."

Boebert appeared on Fox News Channel Tuesday night, saying "I will not be canceled," and describing the focus on her Islamophobic comments toward Omar as a "distraction."

Here's the full text of the call Omar's office received, which the representative said came in hours after Boebert posted her video to social media Monday:

"We see you you Muslim sand n***** b****. We know what you're up to. You are all about taking over our country. Don't worry there's plenty that would love the opportunity to take you off the face of this f****** Earth. Come get it b**** you f****** Muslim piece of s*** you Jihadist. We know what you are. You're a f****** traitor. You will not live much longer b****, I can almost guarantee you that. We the people are rising up and you will be tried for military tribunal, and you will be found guilty."

Said Omar during her news conference: "Condemning this should not be a partisan issue. This is about our basic humanity and fundamental rights of religious freedom enshrined in our Constitution."

Boebert, while on Fox News, said she believes whoever left the message should be arrested and prosecuted. She did not apologize to Omar for her comments, but restated she apologizes to the "Muslim community."