Young man killed in south Minneapolis shooting



The young man was found in an alley.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

The young man was found in an alley.

Gunfire in south Minneapolis late Friday night left one person dead, marking the 52nd homicide of the year in the city. 

Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. near the 4100 block of Snelling Ave., with officers finding a man in his late teens with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the alley. 

He was treated at the scene and taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died. 

Anyone with information about the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips can be provided anonymously. 

