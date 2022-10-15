Young man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pine County

A young man and woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine County in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office says the crash at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road South West in Pine City left a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.

Another 18-year-old man was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital for treatment, and a 19-year-old woman was treated at the scene.

The crash was reported at 1:49 a.m., but at this time there's no information as to how it happened.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.