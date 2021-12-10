Young teen charged in 5-year-old's Thanksgiving shooting death

The young teenager police say was handling a gun Thanksgiving night when it went off, killing a 5-year-old, has been criminally charged.

The 13-year-old, whose name was not released, has been charged via juvenile petition in connection with Lamar A. Scott's death, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office confirmed to Bring Me The News. Scott, from Indiana, died at a home on the 8000 block of Florida Avenue in Brooklyn Park, just after 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 25.

A group of juveniles at the residence had been creating a video for social media, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, and the 13-year-old was "handling" the gun at the time.

"At some point the 13-year-old male shot the gun," police said, and "accidentally" hit Scott. The medical examiner said the boy died of a gunshot wound to the head, and determined the manner of death was homicide.

A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said the petition was filed Nov. 30, but added they cannot provide any more details because of the teen's age. Under Minnesota law, children under the age of 14 cannot be charged as an adult.

More criminal charges could be coming, as police are looking for an adult they say was "responsible" for the gun involved.

Mark Bruley, deputy chief of the Brooklyn Park Police Department, said authorities are searching for a 31-year-old man in connection with Scott's death. The man "was responsible for the gun," Bruley said, but is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He had been out on conditional release stemming from a separate gun-related charge out of Hennepin County, with the order barring him from possessing firearms or ammunition, according to court docum

An active probation warrant is out for the man's arrest, with Bruley saying they've made "significant attempts" to find him. He has so far evaded arrest.

The man has not been charged in connection with Scott's killing, as of Friday morning. Bring Me The News does not typically name suspects who have not been charged with a crime.

