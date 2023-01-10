Your last chance to get free at-home COVID-19 tests from MDH

Here it is, your last chance to get free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the Minnesota Department of Health, which is ending its online ordering program.

MDH said since the program started in April 2022, over 2.5 million tests have been delivered to Minnesotans.

Health officials didn't state specifically when the program would be shut down, but noted this will be the final round of free tests being made available.

How to order COVID-19 tests

You can order up to four tests per household online.

You can also call the MDH COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053. The hotline is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday the lines are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Some food banks, local public health agencies, community groups and other community health organizations may have free tests available as well.

In December, MDH also closed its Mall of America vaccination site, which had over 236,000 vaccinations administered since it opened in February 2022.

The number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have remained relatively stable so far this winter, though the CDC said a new, more transmissible variant known as XBB.15 is starting to spread. The most recent data shows about 6% of the cases in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois are XBB.15.

According to the latest vaccination data in Minnesota, 72% have received at least one vaccine dose and 67.9% have completed the vaccine series. However, only 22.5% of Minnesotans are up to date with the vaccine doses – including boosters – as of Jan. 5.

Vaccination doses in the state have dropped significantly since April 2021, as shown in this graph from the department of health.

Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Health.

Bring Me The News reached out to MDH to learn more about the program coming to an end.