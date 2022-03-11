15 teams advance to Minnesota girls' basketball state tournament

Fifteen high school girls basketball teams advanced to next week's Minnesota Girls Basketball State Tournament on Thursday night, and 17 more will do the same Friday night as section championship week wraps up ahead of Saturday's state tournament brackets reveal.

In Class 4A, two more section title games are yet to be played, with four of the six winners Thursday night being the No. 1 seed in their section. Two top seeds were upset: Stillwater and Maple Grove.

Two No. 1 seeds in Class 3A also lost Thursday night: Holy Angels and Willmar.

Here's a class-by-class view of where things stand.

Class 4A

Section 1: #1 Rochester John Marshall vs. #2 Lakeville North – March 11, 6 p.m.

Section 2: #2 Eden Prairie vs. #4 Shakopee – March 11, 7 p.m.

Section 3: #1 Rosemount 52 vs. #3 Park of Cottage Grove 30

Section 4: #1 Stillwater 57 vs. #3 White Bear Lake 63

Section 5: #1 Maple Grove 50 vs. #2 Roseville 60

Section 6: #1 Hopkins 84 vs. #2 Wayzata 66

Section 7: #1 Centennial 67 vs. #3 Andover 36

Section 8: #1 St. Michael-Albertville 64 vs. #2 Rogers 54

Class 3A

Section 1: #1 Austin vs. #2 Stewartville – March 11, 8 p.m.

Section 2: #1 Mankato East 66 vs. #3 Marshall 36

Section 3: #1 St. Paul Como Park 75 vs. #2 DeLaSalle 72

Section 4: #1 Totino-Grace 59 vs. #3 Hill-Murray 50

Section 5: #1 Becker 69 vs. #3 Monticello 32

Section 6: #1 Holy Angels 60 vs. #2 Benilde-St. Margaret's 67

Section 7: #1 Grand Rapids 51 vs. #2 Cloquet 39

Section 8: #1 Willmar 43 vs. #3 Detroit Lakes 46

Class 2A

Section 1: #2 Rochester Lourdes 62 vs. #5 Lake City 57

Section 2: Glencoe-Silver Lake vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial – March 11, 8 p.m.

Section 3: #1 Montevideo vs. #2 Fairmont – March 11, 8 p.m.

Section 4: #1 Minnehaha Academy vs. #2 St. Croix Lutheran – March 11, 8 p.m.

Section 5: #1 Providence Academy vs. #2 Holy Family Catholic – March 11, 7 p.m.

Section 6: #1 Albany vs. #2 Sauk Centre – March 11, 7 p.m.

Section 7: #1 Pequot Lakes vs. #3 Pierz – March 11, 7 p.m.

Section 8: #1 Fergus Falls vs. #2 Menahga – March 11, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Section 1: #1 Hayfield 65 vs. #3 Grand Meadow 41

Section 2: #1N Mayer Lutheran vs. #1S Sleepy Eye-St. Mary's – March 11, 6 p.m.

Section 3: #1N Minneota vs. #1S Tracy-Milroy-Balaton – March 11, 5 p.m.

Section 4: #1 United Christian Acad. vs. #3 Legacy Christian Acad. – March 11, 5:45 p.m

Section 5: #1 Braham vs. #3 Nevis – March 11, 7 p.m.

Section 6: #1N Underwood vs. #1S Hancock – March 11, 7 p.m.

Section 7: #1 Mountain-Iron Buhl vs. #2 Cromwell-Wright – March 11, 7 p.m.

Section 8: #1 Cass Lake-Bena vs. #4 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo – March 11, 7 p.m.

The state tournament will be played March 16-19 at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota, and at the University of Concordia-St. Paul.