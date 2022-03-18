16 teams reach MN boys' state hoops tournament; 16 more Friday

Sixteen teams have clinched a berth in next week's Minnesota Boys State Basketball Tournament, and 16 more will join them after the conclusion of Friday night's slate of section championship games around the state.

Here's where things stand entering the final night of section playoffs. Teams highlighted in bold won their section title to qualify for the state tournament.

Note: State tournament brackets and matchups will be unveiled Saturday morning.

Class 4A section playoffs

Section 1: #1 Farmington vs. #2 Owatonna – March 18, 6 p.m.

Section 2: #1 Shakopee vs. #2 Eden Prairie – March 18, 7 p.m.

Section 3: #1 Eastview 68 vs. #2 Park of Cottage Grove 40

Section 4: #1 East Ridge 51 vs. #2 Cretin-Derham Hall 52

Section 5: #1 Park Center 89 vs. #2 Osseo 69

Section 6: #1 Wayzata 77 vs. #3 Minneapolis South 55

Section 7: #1 Andover 71 vs. #2 Coon Rapids 50

Section 8: #2 Maple Grove 65 vs. #5 Moorhead 56

Class 3A section playoffs

Section 1: #1 Austin vs. #3 Winona – March 18, 8 p.m.

Section 2: #1 Mankato East 77 vs. #3 New Ulm 68

Section 3: #1 South St. Paul 67 vs. #2 DeLaSalle 69

Section 4: #1 Columbia Heights 44 vs. #2 Totino-Grace 48

Section 5: #1 Princeton vs. #2 Becker – March 18, 7 p.m.

Section 6: #1 Orono 76 vs. #3 Mound Westonka 77

Section 7: #1 Hibbing vs. #3 Hermantown – March 18, 7 p.m.

Section 8: #1 Alexandria 69 vs. #2 St. Cloud Tech 71

Class 2A section playoffs

Section 1: #1 Caledonia 72 vs. #2 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 61 (3OT)

Section 2: Glencoe-Silver Lake vs. Maple River – March 18, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3: #1 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 56 vs. #2 Redwood Valley 54

Section 4: #1 Minnehaha Academy vs. #3 Concordia Academy – March 18, 5:45 p.m.

Section 5: #1 Minneapolis North vs. #3 Maranatha Christian Acad. – March 18, 7 p.m.

Section 6: #1 Annandale vs. #3 Albany – March 18, 7 p.m.

Section 7: #1 Esko 50 vs. #2 Pequot Lakes 58

Section 8: #1 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. #3 Perham – March 18, 7 p.m.

Class 1A section playoffs

Section 1: #1 Hayfield 53 vs. #3 Goodhue 52

Section 2: #1 Sleepy Eye-St. Mary's vs. #4 Mt. Lake/Comfrey – March 18, 6 p.m.

Section 3: #1 Central MN Christian 59 vs. #2 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 62 (OT)

Section 4: #1 New Life Academy vs. #3 Legacy Christian – March 18, 8 p.m.

Section 5: #1 Nevis vs. #1 Barnum – March 18, 7 p.m.

Section 6: #1 New York Mills vs. #1 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa – March 18, 7 p.m.

Section 7: #1 Cherry vs. #3 Deer River – March 18, 7 p.m.

Section 8: #1 Cass Lake-Bena vs. #1 Sacred Heart – March 18, 7 p.m.