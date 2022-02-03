Skip to main content
2 Honduras players leave USMNT game at Allianz Field due to extreme cold

2 Honduras players leave USMNT game at Allianz Field due to extreme cold

Reports from Honduras suggest one of the players received treatment for hypothermia.

TUDN

Reports from Honduras suggest one of the players received treatment for hypothermia.

Two players for the Honduras national soccer team left Wednesday night's game against the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team at Allianz Field due to the extreme cold.

The Honduras national team announced that two of its players – including goalkeeper Luis Lopez – did not return for the second half of the World Cup qualifier in St. Paul.

Tigo Sports Honduras reporter Oscar Funes tweeted that Lopez was being treated in the locker room for hypothermia, while Romell Quioto was in a stable condition.

This has not yet been confirmed by the Honduras team, which has so far only said the players left "due to the extreme weather conditions prevailing in the stadium."

Temperatures at kickoff was around 3 or 4 degrees with a wind chill of about -13.

FIFA doesn't have specific guidance or rules about playing in extreme cold, but it does recommend that matches be canceled and rescheduled when the air temp is less than 5 degrees and when the wind chill is lower than -16 degrees.

The USMNT ran out 3-0 winners with goals from Weston McKennie, Walker Zimmerman, and Christian Pulisic.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 9.42.10 PM
MN Sports

2 Honduras players leave USMNT game at Allianz Field due to extreme cold

Reports from Honduras suggest one of the players received treatment for hypothermia.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers' struggles continue against Purdue

The Gophers suffered their seventh loss in the past eight games.

ridwell press photo
Minnesota Life

New service that picks up hard-to-recycle items expands to MN

The company will collect things like plastic film and batteries every two weeks.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Reports: Vikings 'zeroing in' on Kevin O'Connell as new head coach

The Rams' offensive coordinator can't be hired until after the Super Bowl.

state patrol
MN News

Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in Zumbrota.

Jim Harbaugh
MN Vikings

Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan, won't join Vikings

Harbaugh reportedly called Michigan to say he's not getting the Vikings job.

dairy queen owatonna video jan 2022 screengrab
MN Food & Drink

Viral video: MN Dairy Queen worker throws customer's food on sidewalk

The restaurant is closed while its owners conduct an internal investigation.

sean patrick masopust
MN News

Charges: Pastor sexually abused 17-year-old youth group member

He has since been fired from the church, charges state.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.47.16 PM
MN News

Employee killed in workplace incident in Cannon Falls

The incident happened early Tuesday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.15.30 PM
MN Sports

Wayzata coach resigns after allegedly pushing Minnetonka player

The district confirmed that Ryan Freeberg has resigned and is no longer coaching Wayzata basketball.

seaworld san diego cultivar413 FLickr
Minnesota Life

Is SeaWorld going to take over Valleyfair?

SeaWorld reportedly made a big bid to buy Valleyfair's parent company, Cedar Fair.

st croix county sheriff's office
MN News

WI authorities need help identifying Jane Doe whose skull was found in 2002

A woman's skull was found near the St. Croix River in 2002.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-01-30 at 9.01.59 AM
MN Sports

USMNT to play in St. Paul in extreme cold, subzero wind chill

The current forecast calls for a wind chill of around -15F at kickoff.

USWNT
MN Sports

World Cup-winning USWNT to play game at Allianz Field

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2019-07-07 at 2.16.42 PM
MN Sports

Allianz Field apologizes after TVs cut out during World Cup Final

Some fans had to stream the game on their phones.

Screen Shot 2022-01-30 at 9.01.59 AM
MN Sports

Here's how cold it will be during the USMNT game in St. Paul

The air temp and wind chill will be at the cancellation threshold, per FIFA recommendations. But the game is still on as planned.

Screen Shot 2019-06-27 at 10.55.21 AM
MN Sports

ESPN: Allianz Field is 'best stadium experience' in MLS

There shouldn't be too much surprise about that.

MNUFC
MN United

Loons play NYC to draw in inaugural game at Allianz Field

Nearly 20,000 fans packed the new stadium.

MN Sports

Report: Allianz Field to host U.S. men's soccer for Gold Cup opener

It'll be the first game for the U.S. national team since their World Cup failure.

MN Sports

Minnesota United dealt first loss at Allianz Field

They fell to the Philadelphia Union 3-2