2 Honduras players leave USMNT game at Allianz Field due to extreme cold

Two players for the Honduras national soccer team left Wednesday night's game against the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team at Allianz Field due to the extreme cold.

The Honduras national team announced that two of its players – including goalkeeper Luis Lopez – did not return for the second half of the World Cup qualifier in St. Paul.

Tigo Sports Honduras reporter Oscar Funes tweeted that Lopez was being treated in the locker room for hypothermia, while Romell Quioto was in a stable condition.

This has not yet been confirmed by the Honduras team, which has so far only said the players left "due to the extreme weather conditions prevailing in the stadium."

Temperatures at kickoff was around 3 or 4 degrees with a wind chill of about -13.

FIFA doesn't have specific guidance or rules about playing in extreme cold, but it does recommend that matches be canceled and rescheduled when the air temp is less than 5 degrees and when the wind chill is lower than -16 degrees.

The USMNT ran out 3-0 winners with goals from Weston McKennie, Walker Zimmerman, and Christian Pulisic.